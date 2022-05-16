Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ELDN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $2.44. 471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

