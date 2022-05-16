Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.83. 107,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $193.11 and a 52-week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

