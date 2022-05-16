Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 671,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $62,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

