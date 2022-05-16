Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMAGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EMMA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832. The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

