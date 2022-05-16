EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the April 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.86. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,345. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered EMX Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMX. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,153,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares during the period.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

