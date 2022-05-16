Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Holdings Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

