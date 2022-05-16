Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in April

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 643,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Endava stock traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,594. Endava has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Endava by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Endava by 25,025.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

