Enerflex Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$693.22 million and a P/E ratio of -36.81.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Firstegy cut Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.