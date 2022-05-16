Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. 801,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Energizer has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

