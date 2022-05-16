Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.01. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 190,967 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

