Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,156,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500,760 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 242,542 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ET traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $11.38. 760,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,092,955. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.