EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.80. The stock had a trading volume of 545,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.36. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,393.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

