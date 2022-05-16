EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $57.90 Average PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in EPR Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,830. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.