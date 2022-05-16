EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EQRX opened at $4.11 on Monday. EQRx has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EQRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQRX. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

