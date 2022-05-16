Equitable Group (EQB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equitable Group (TSE: EQB) recently:

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.

4/28/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$95.00 to C$85.00.

4/13/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$103.00 to C$94.00.

4/11/2022 – Equitable Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$51.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

