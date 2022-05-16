Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in April

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 592.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$97.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

EQGPF remained flat at $$42.85 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

