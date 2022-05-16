ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

ESE traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.17. 120,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,287. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after buying an additional 167,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

