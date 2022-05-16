ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Up 6.7%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 68,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 855,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

