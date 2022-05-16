Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Avient worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avient by 25.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 303,737 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avient by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 125,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

