Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 64,271 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.59% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.72.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

