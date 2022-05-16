Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $164.85. 141,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,423,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.