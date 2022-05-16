Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,040 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iteris by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iteris by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

ITI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

