Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after purchasing an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.88. 50,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,733. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

