Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Generac comprises 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in Generac by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.04. 17,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.90.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

