Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.58. 23,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,788. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

