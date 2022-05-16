Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 102,175 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,175 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 2.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.14% of Aspen Aerogels worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $3,473,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,735. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

