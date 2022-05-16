Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 24,848 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Identiv accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.30% of Identiv worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 278,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 287,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,982. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. 3,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,715. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

