Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 453 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

