Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,968 shares of company stock valued at $38,613,470. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.73 on Monday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

