EtherGem Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $606.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $141,643.54 and $606.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

