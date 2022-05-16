Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.