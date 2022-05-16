Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

