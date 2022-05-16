Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.35% of Exact Sciences worth $40,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 81,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,189. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $133.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

