Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,989 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.84% of Exelixis worth $54,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Exelixis by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 75.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,516. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. 28,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.