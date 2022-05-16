Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.34. 2,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

