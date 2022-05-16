Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,160,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 634,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. 25,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336,930. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

