Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000.

SONY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.10. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

