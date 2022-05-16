Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,044 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $54.85. 173,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $162.04.

