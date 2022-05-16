Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $3,744,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in POSCO by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PKX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $85.96.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

