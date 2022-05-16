Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 145,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

