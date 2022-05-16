Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $365,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,729,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.18. 511,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,645,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.