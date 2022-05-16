Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,654. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.