Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

BUD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. 3,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

