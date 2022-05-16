Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $365.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

