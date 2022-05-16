Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.59. 21,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

