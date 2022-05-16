Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 29,428 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,450 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.03. 138,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,177. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

