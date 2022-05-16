Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $92,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $44.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $724.69. 1,061,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $939.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $980.61. The company has a market cap of $750.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

