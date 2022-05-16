Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $85,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.14 on Monday, hitting $583.10. 74,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.70 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $594.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.05. The company has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

