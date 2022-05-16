Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $37.08 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 525,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,347 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

XOM traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.96. 1,545,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.