Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,582 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $61,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.41. 165,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

